Pic of Deepika Padukone & Hrithik Roshan on 'Fighter' Set in Italy Goes Viral

Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Directed by War and Pathaan fame Siddharth Anand, Fighter is all set to release on 25 January, 2024. Fans are eagerly waiting for Deepika and Hrithik to be seen on the silver screens for the first time. A photo of the two is currently going viral on the internet from the sets of the film.

We can see the Fighter team enjoying coffee. In the photo, Hrithik, dressed in a casual blue tee and black hoodie, is sitting beside Deepika. The actor is seen wearing a bathrobe. The picture was shared by actor Arfeen Khan on Instagram. He wrote, “Fighter in action…amazing people, amazing shoot.” 

The film was announced in January 2021. Fighter was originally scheduled for a theatrical release in September 2022, but the pre-production was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deepika was last seen in Jawan in a special role while Hrithik was Vikram Vedha.

Deepika Padukone   Hrithik Roshan   Fighter 

