'Phone Bhoot' Box Office Collection: Katrina Kaif's Film Holds Strong on Day 4

Katrina's horror-comedy opened with disappointing numbers as well. The film earned between the range of Rs 1.75 crore to Rs 2.25 crore on the first day of its release.

However, according to trade reports, the film is expected to hold strong throughout the week. Although the film saw a drop of 50% in its collections on Monday, 7 November, it managed to earn approximately Rs 1.25-1.75 crore at the domestic box office. So far, Phone Bhoot has collected Rs 7 crore nett over its first weekend.