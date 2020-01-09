‘Panipat’ Is Now Tax-Free in Maharashtra
The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial Panipat is now tax free in Maharashtra. Panipat stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The film released on 6 December.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to make the announcement.
The film is based on the Third Battle of Panipat, which is one of the most epic battles in the history of India that took place on 14 January 1761 at Panipat. The battle was fought between the force of the Maratha Empire and invading forces of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali, supported by two Indian allies – the Rohilla Afghans of the Doab, and Shuja-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh.
In November, posters of Panipat had been released. The first poster revealed Sanjay Dutt’s character Ahmad Shah Abdali, who can be seen dressed in chainmail, has also been released. Abdali, then King of Afghanistan, fought the Marathas in the Third Battle of Panipat in 1761.
Another poster showed Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai, who fought alongside her husband Sadashivrao in the battle.
