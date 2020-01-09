‘Panipat’ Is Now Tax-Free in Maharashtra

The film is based on the Third Battle of Panipat, which is one of the most epic battles in the history of India that took place on 14 January 1761 at Panipat. The battle was fought between the force of the Maratha Empire and invading forces of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali, supported by two Indian allies – the Rohilla Afghans of the Doab, and Shuja-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh.