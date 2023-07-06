ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'72 Hoorain': Mumbai-Based Activist Files Police Complaint Against Film's Makers

'72 Hoorain': Mumbai-Based Activist Files Police Complaint Against Film's Makers

The activist has accused the makers of '72 Hoorain' of attempting to divide the country through their film.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
'72 Hoorain': Mumbai-Based Activist Files Police Complaint Against Film's Makers
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A police complaint has been filed against the makers of 72 Hoorain over allegations of hurting the religious sentiments of a community and attempting to divide the country through their film, an official told PTI.

The complaint was filed by a Mumbai-based social activist at the city's Goregaon police station on Wednesday, 5 July. Although the police have received the complaint, an First Information Report (FIR) has not been registered yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

In continuation of the PTI report, the activist has also approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a separate complaint, seeking a ban on the screening of the upcoming film, his lawyer Ali Kashif Khan confirmed.

72 Hoorain, directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and backed by Ashoke Pandit, is slated for its theatrical release on 7 July.

Starring Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in the lead roles, the film reportedly explores the consequences of violent extremism.

Also Read

Censor Board Denies Certification to '72 Hoorain' Trailer: Report

Censor Board Denies Certification to '72 Hoorain' Trailer: Report

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Ashoke Pandit 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×