'Mithun Da's Fans Turned SRK Into Photographer on Om Shanti Om Set': Farah Khan

Filmmaker Farah Khan recently shared an interesting anecdote from the sets of her iconic film Om Shanti Om, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.
In an interview with Radio Nasha, Farah recalled how despite the presence of several A-list stars during the shoot of the song ‘Deewangi Deewangi’, Mithun Chakraborty's fans 'caused a stampede' on set when he came to shoot for his part.
Farah also added how some of these fans handed over their phones to Shah Rukh, to click their photos with Mithun.
"People went crazy for Mithun da, and even I couldn’t believe it. There was a stampede on the set. Mithun da also came after a long time, so light boys and everybody came on the set. I think he was the president of some association and had done a lot for workers. They were literally giving their phones to Shah Rukh to click their photos with Mithun da," Farah said.
‘Deewangi Deewangi’, which is one of the most iconic songs in Bollywood, featured cameos by 31 stars from the industry including Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Dino Morea, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta, Shilpa Shetty, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Rekha, Shabana Azmi, and Tabu, among others.
The song was composed by Vishal-Shekhar with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.
