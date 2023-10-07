'Mission Raniganj' Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Film Opens at Rs 2.8 Crore

Akshay's character in the film draws inspiration from Gill, who carried out the rescue operation at the Mahabir Colliery in Raniganj, West Bengal, where 65 miners were trapped in a flooded coal mine in November 1989.

In addition to Akshay, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Rajesh Sharma, among others.

Mission Raniganj is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor.

The film is currently running in cinemas.