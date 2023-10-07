'Mission Raniganj' Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Film Opens at Rs 2.8 Crore

Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue hit the big screens on Friday, 6 October. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and written by Vipul K Rawal, the film is based on the real-life story of the late mining engineer and social worker Jaswant Singh Gill.
As per Sacnilk, the biographical drama opened to a dull start at the domestic box office. As per early estimates, the film reportedly earned Rs 2.8 crore on the first day of its release.
Akshay's character in the film draws inspiration from Gill, who carried out the rescue operation at the Mahabir Colliery in Raniganj, West Bengal, where 65 miners were trapped in a flooded coal mine in November 1989.
In addition to Akshay, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Rajesh Sharma, among others.
Mission Raniganj is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor.
The film is currently running in cinemas.
