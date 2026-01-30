‘Mardaani 3’ Review: A PowerPoint Presentation On Patriarchy

Rani Mukerji returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy, a character who collapses under the sheer weight of her own self-seriousness. She screams, kicks, and punches, but at no point does she evoke the slightest admiration in the viewer as a formidable figure upholding the film’s feminist ideals.

The film is desperate to sell Shivani’s physical and mental prowess, but Mukerji lacks the gravitas needed to embody a policewoman who commands respect instinctively. So when she walks into a room to a chorus of salutes, or single-handedly overpowers the antagonists, the moment registers more as disbelief than awe.