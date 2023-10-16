Manish Malhotra on a Carpet Being His Inspiration For Kajol's Lehenga in 'KKHH'

Karan Johar's beloved film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completed 25 years. The film that went on to redefine the idea of friendship starred Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Manish Malhotra who did the primary styling for the film took to his Instagram account to talk about the fashion in the film.
Manish wrote,"We all as a team we’re all so excited to begin work on the film .The young vibrant sporty look is what karan wanted for the film .We went shopping to london for all three actors .. During fittings with Kajol I came out with the idea that we will keep the front of the sports Apparels but the backs would be constructed with zips to give Kajol the best fit .. The first day of the film her wig was heavy it’s only by the third day it settled in . Karan would give srk the fittings of what we had shopped in london . Rani s entire look was a challenge she was very new and we had to work on the glam look .. All the three actors gave the film a lot of love and Karan’ from his first film would keep the atmosphere light and fun .."
He went on to add, "Lots of fittings with Rani for her glam look from hair to make up to costumes .. on our next trip to london we saw a Persian carpet on display of a window on bond street and that give me the inspiration for Kajols engagement lehanga and Kajol and Karan came home to discuss the wedding look I had kept the peach velvet ready I started telling them the wedding saree concept with a veil in all my excitement at that time it felt very new and stood up and started draping the fabric with both of the staring at me and one point we all burst it into a laughter last schedule karan was busy with the edit so I left before him for Scotland to shop there once he came he saw the costumes and loved them I was keen to keep Rani indian and he agreed .. karan and me understand each other and what works on screen in his films .. "
"Scotland title song karan asked me for a mangalsutra and ran back to the costume room wondering where would I find one .. Rani’s mother was passing by I requested her to give me her mangalsutra and ran back to karan said here it is and strangely it was matching Rani’s saree .. night over dinner we all laughed on it but quick thinking is what costumes and films are all about .. Emotion , love and memories of Yash uncle," he went on say.
Meanwhile, Dharma Productions also held a special screening of the film to mark its 25th anniversary. Karan, along with SRK and Rani, also paid a surprise visit to fans at the theatre.
