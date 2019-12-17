Top Entertainment News: Payal Rohatgi Granted Bail

Payal Rohatgi Gets Bail in Objectionable Comment Case
TV and reality star Payal Rohatgi, who was sent to judicial custody till December 24 by a metropolitan court a day ago, was granted bail on Tuesday. Additional District Magistrate's (ADJ) court of Bundi granted bail to the actress on a personal bond.
Rohatgi was sent to judicial custody by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court of Bundi on Monday on charges of posting objectionable content on social media sites against Nehru-Gandhi family few months ago.
On October 10, a complaint was lodged by Congress worker Charmesh Sharma against Payal for posting an objectionable video on Nehru and his family on the Facebook and Twitter. The police lodged a case against her under section 504, 505(2) of the IPC and started investigation.
(With inputs from IANS)
Shilpa Shetty Announces 'Nikamma' Release Date
Shilpa Shetty will be making her on-screen comeback with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma, starring Abhimannyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She took to Twitter to reveal her first look from the film and share the release date. “Super excited to announce that #Nikamma is releasing on June 5, 2020. Have had such an amazing experience working with @sabbir24x7, @Abhimannyu_D & @ShirleySetia, and now, I can’t wait for you guys to watch it! See you in the theatres,” she wrote.
Siddhant Chaturvedi to Star in 'Bunty Aur Babli' Sequel
Yash Raj Films has announced a sequel to its 2005 film Bunty Aur Bubli. The new iteration will star Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari in the lead. The film will be directed by Varun Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra.
Cast of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Completes the Filming
Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar and Maanvi Gagroo completed the filming of their upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. A few pictures from the wrap up were released, showing the cast celebrating the occasion. Releasing on 21 February 2020, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai.
