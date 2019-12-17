Top Entertainment News: Payal Rohatgi Granted Bail

TV and reality star Payal Rohatgi, who was sent to judicial custody till December 24 by a metropolitan court a day ago, was granted bail on Tuesday. Additional District Magistrate's (ADJ) court of Bundi granted bail to the actress on a personal bond.

Rohatgi was sent to judicial custody by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court of Bundi on Monday on charges of posting objectionable content on social media sites against Nehru-Gandhi family few months ago.

On October 10, a complaint was lodged by Congress worker Charmesh Sharma against Payal for posting an objectionable video on Nehru and his family on the Facebook and Twitter. The police lodged a case against her under section 504, 505(2) of the IPC and started investigation.

(With inputs from IANS)