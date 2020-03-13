Top Entertainment News: ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ Shoot Deferred

Ansuhman Jha, known best for his role in Dibakar Banerjee’s Love, Sex Aur Dhokha aims to make his directorial debut through Lord Curzon Ki Haveli. The film has Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal and Parambrata Chatterjee in its ensemble. The crew scheduled to shoot for three weeks in the UK. The steady rise of coronavirus in a few countries and the imposition of travel restrictions have deferred the shoot.