Top Entertainment News: Tara Sutaria Joins ‘Ek Villan’ Sequel

Actor Tara Sutaria, marked her debut into Bollywood through Student of the Year 2 , which was released last year. She now has been cast opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor in the sequel to Ek Villan (2014). John Abraham and Disha Patani will also play key roles in the film. The Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor production will be helmed by Mohit Suri, who directed the first installment of the franchise.