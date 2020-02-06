Top Entertainment News: Aparshakti to Be Part of ‘Rashmi Rocket’?

Aparshakti Khuraana has clarified that he hasn’t signed Rashmi Rocket, starring Taapsee Pannu, yet, but he is in talks with makers of the film.

“I haven’t signed the film yet, but talks are on. It’s an amazing script and I am a big fan of Taapsee. I think the kind of journey she has had, it has been absolutely amazing. People often ask me, ‘who inspires you in the film industry?’ I would like to take Vidya (Balan), Taapsee (Pannu) and Nushrat’s (Bharucha) names. I think all these women have had great journeys and I love the kind of films they have done,” said Aparshakti, while interacting with the media at a special screening of the short film Nawab in Mumbai.

Rashmi Rocket is directed by Akarsh Khurrana and the film revolves around the life of an athlete from Gujarat, played by Taapsee. The film’s teaser was released last year and its release is yet to be announced.

(Inputs: IANS)