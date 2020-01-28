Top Entertainment News: Shooting of ‘The Batman’ Begins
Shooting for Robert Pattinson-Starrer 'The Batman' Begins

The shooting for ‘The Batman’ starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader has begun, and was revealed by director Matt Reeves on Twitter. He shared a picture of the clapboard and wrote, “#DayOne #TheBatman.” He also shared the cinematography for the film will be done by Greig Fraser. Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz has been cast as Selina Kyle a.k.a. Catwoman opposite Twilight-star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne.

