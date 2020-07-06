'Laal Singh Chaddha' Ladakh Schedule Cancelled?

A source told the publication that since shooting in Ladakh is out of the question at the moment, Aamir and the makers are trying to shift the location to Kargil. "A decision will be taken in the coming weeks".

As per reports, Aamir Khan has apparently decided to not resume shooting before October despite other films gradually preparing to adapt to the new normal by following the guidelines issued by the government.

"Some time back, a few of Aamir's staff members had tested positive for coronavirus. After that, the actor is convinced that he does not want to put the cast and crew at risk by resuming shoot. He has also raised concern about some countries experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 after they had relaxed their norms. Despite a major portion of Laal Singh Chaddha remaining to be shot, there are no plans of going back to the sets", the source added.

Apart from Aamir, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor in a prominent role. It is a remake of the Tom Hanks- starrer 1994 film, Forrest Gump. The original movie was an adaption of Winston Groom’s 1986 novel by the same name.

