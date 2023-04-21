ADVERTISEMENT

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' FDFS: Fans All Praise For the Salman Khan Film

Here's what the audience has to say about the Salman Khan film.

Swati Chopra
Published
Bollywood
1 min read

Salman Khan's latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released in theatres on Friday, 21 April. Fans have been waiting to see Salman on the big screen, and scenes outside theatres were crazy on the first day.

The Quint caught up with fans outside Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy to capture their excitement. A couple of fans dressed as Salman's character from the film and danced outside the cinema hall. There was a frenzy as people came with dhols and started playing them before the first show. Ecstatic fans shared how eagerly they were waiting for a Salman film.

Watch the video for more.

Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan.

