Karan Johar Announces Release Dates of Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' & Jr NTR's 'Devara'

The official release dates of Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra and Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Devara: Part 1 have been announced. Filmmaker Karan Johar, whose production house Dharma Productions is backing both the films, took to social media on 13 June to announce the dates.

Jigra, helmed by Vasan Bala, was earlier scheduled for a 27 September release; however, the film has now been postponed to an 11 October release.

Sharing a poster featuring Alia from the film, Karan wrote on Instagram, "Courage comes to play when one of your own is at risk. Starring Alia Bhatt & Vedang Raina - #Jigra arrives in cinemas on 11th October, 2024."