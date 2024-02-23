ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Pics: Alia Bhatt & Vedang Raina Wrap Shoot For Vasan Bala's 'Jigra'

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to post new pictures with her co-star Vedang Raina.

Alia Bhatt has completed filming for her upcoming movie Jigra. The actor shared the exciting news on her Instagram, posting fresh pictures alongside her co-star Vedang Raina. Fans eagerly await the release of the much-anticipated film,directed by Vasan Bala, scheduled to hit theatres in September 2024

Topics:  Alia Bhatt 

