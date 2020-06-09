After Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi, another big budget film that’s about to release on Netflix is Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena. Karan Johar has taken to Twitter to announce that the film is soon going to be available on the streaming platform. “Her inspirational journey made history. This is her story. Gunjan Saxena - #TheKargilGirl, coming soon on Netflix”, Karan tweeted.‘Gulabo Sitabo’, ‘Gunjan Saxena’ & More All Set for OTT ReleaseThe filmmaker also attached a short video clip, wherein we hear Janhvi narrating Gunjan’s story. “A small girl hailing from Lucknow with big dreams in her eyes, Gunjan wanted to become a pilot. But the society that was under the impression that women can’t even drive cars, how would they have allowed a woman to operate an aircraft? However, Gunjan never cared about the society, she only trusted her father who would say, ‘Be it a man or a woman who flies an aircraft, both are called pilots’. In the 1999 Kargil War, Gunjan flew the Cheetah Helicopter and made her country proud”, said Janhvi, and we see photos of Gunjan.Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film traces the journey of Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, the first woman combat pilot from the Indian Air Force to fly a chopper in a war. Gunjan was honoured by the Indian Government with the Shaurya Chakra for her valour.Janhvi Wraps up Gunjan Saxena Biopic, Calls It ‘Memorable’