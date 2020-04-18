Watch: Kangana Ranaut Asks Govt to ‘Demolish’ Twitter In India

Kangana Ranaut released a video on Instagram asking the government to shut down the popular social media platform Twitter in India. The actor was reacting to the suspension of her sister Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account after her hate-inducing tweet, asking for “mullas + secular media” to be shot dead, was reported by several users.

In her video, Kangana says that she and her sister have been falsely accused by Farah Khan Ali and Reema Kagti of calling for a genocide against Muslims. The actor’s defence is that her sister asked only for those who were attacking doctors and police officials to be shot dead. Kangana goes on to clarify that neither she nor her sister believe that every Muslim is attacking doctors and police officials.