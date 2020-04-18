Watch: Kangana Ranaut Asks Govt to ‘Demolish’ Twitter In India
Kangana Ranaut released a video on Instagram asking the government to shut down the popular social media platform Twitter in India. The actor was reacting to the suspension of her sister Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account after her hate-inducing tweet, asking for “mullas + secular media” to be shot dead, was reported by several users.
In her video, Kangana says that she and her sister have been falsely accused by Farah Khan Ali and Reema Kagti of calling for a genocide against Muslims. The actor’s defence is that her sister asked only for those who were attacking doctors and police officials to be shot dead. Kangana goes on to clarify that neither she nor her sister believe that every Muslim is attacking doctors and police officials.
The actor also asks the government to take action against Twitter, the social media platform, by demolishing it in India. Kangana alleges that Twitter allows for the Indian Prime Minister, Home Minister and organisations like the RSS to be called terrorists but does not allow terrorists to be called terrorists.
Finally, in the video Kangana also comes to Babita Phogat’s defence and asks for security to be provided to the wrestler who has allegedly been receiving death threats for her tweets accusing the Tablighi Jamaat for spreading Coronavirus in India.
In a tweet on 15 April, Kangana’s sister Rangoli had alleged that “A Jamati died of Corona” and when a team of doctors and policemen when to check on their families “they were attacked and killed”. She then went on to write that “mullas + secular media” should be made to stand in line and “shoot them dead”. Rangoli further used an expletive and said that she wouldn’t care about being called a Nazi for the act.
While Rangoli’s account has been rightly suspended by Twitter for spreading hate, Kangana’s video in her defence does not mention the fact that Rangoli’s allegation that doctors and policemen were “killed” is absolutely false. Neither does she explain why her sister (with over 95k followers) calls out for the killing of entire communities under generic umbrella terms like “mullahs” and “secular media”.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)