Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii Fails Both Jayalalithaa and Tamil Political History

The film fails to even remotely capture the persona of Jayalalithaa and in the process to achieve that, solely relies on some moments in her life – like her refusal to accord due respect to MGR during their first day of shooting together.

At least on two occasions, MGR talks about Periyar in Thalaivii – about how he was on the same boat as Karunanidhi in spreading the ideals of Periyar and Anna. But the film fails to document MGR’s transition from a rational leader to a temple hopping Chief Minister. Why was that important? Because like him, Jayalalithaa too was a believer, the public exhibition of which had a definitive impact on her political career. In 1992, a year after she took over as the Chief Minister for the first time, Jayalalithaa took a holy dip at the Kumbakonam Mahamagam festival which ended in a stampede, killing an estimated 50 people.