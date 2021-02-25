10 Yrs of Tanu Weds Manu: Aanand L Rai On the Possibility of TWM3

Tanu Weds Manu released on 25 February 2011 and went on to become a sleeper hit. The film turned around director Aanand L Rai’s fortunes, gave a shot in the arm to R Madhavan’s innings in Bollywood and made Kangana Ranaut’s as an actor to reckon with. Tanu Weds Manu gave the Hindi film heroine a new rebellious vie and the film also took the Hindi film narrative right into the heart of India’s small towns.

As Tanu Weds Manu celebrates 10 years since its release, we got talking to the man behind the romantic drama - Aanand L Rai. The filmmaker spoke to us about the origin of the idea of the film, how Madhavan and Kangana came to be a part of it and whether we can expect a Tanu Weds Manu 3. Watch the video for more.