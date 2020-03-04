‘Kaamyaab’ Actors: Remember the Face, But Can’t Put a Name to It?

Sanjay Mishra-starrer Kaamyaab which releases this weekend puts the spotlight on Bollywood’s lesser known character actors. These are artistes we may recognise by face, and yet struggle to put a name to because they aren’t a Bachchan, Kapoor or Khan.

A tribute to the nameless character artiste, the release of Kaamyaab is reason enough for us to celebrate some of these versatile character artistes we’ve seen so often on the big screen. While a few actors like Nirupa Roy, Mac Mohan, Om Prakash, Dina Pathak and Keshto Mukherjee became popular enough for us to recall, here are some actors we may fail to identify: