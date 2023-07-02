John Abraham Unveils 'The Diplomat' Poster; Announces Film's Release Date

John Abraham has unveiled a new poster from his upcoming film, The Diplomat, directed by Shivam Nair. The actor also announced the release date of the high-octane drama, which is based on a true story.

In the poster, John can be seen suited with his hands in his pockets. Sharing the same on Instagram with his fans, he wrote, "Some wars are fought even outside the battlefield. Prepare for a new kind of hero as the high-octane drama The Diplomat gets a release date!"