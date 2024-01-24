'I Would Call 'Fighter' More Nationalistic Than Jingoistic': Siddharth Anand

The recently released trailer of Siddharth Anand's film Fighter came under fire for being "jingoistic" and "anti-Pakistan." However, during a press conference, the director defended the trailer and spoke about how "jingoism is a matter of perspective."

Starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles the aerial action-thriller revolves around the “deadliest terror attack on the Indian air forces” in Pulwama, but only loosely refers to the event.

Some Pakistani celebrities like Hania Aamir, Adnan Siddiqui and Zara Noor Abbas said the trailer echoed a strong anti-Pakistan sentiment with dialogues like “India Occupied Pakistan.”