Jawan's Extended Version Releases on Netflix on SRK's Birthday

SRK's Jawan was a roaring sensation at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan is reeling from the success of Jawan. The film has created history at the box office and on his birthday the extended version of the film dropped on Netflix. On 2 November, fans were overjoyed as Netflix released an extended cut for the film.

At midnight as thousands of fans gathered outside his house to celebrate his special day, the extended version of his film, Jawan dropped. The news was announced with a promotional clip featuring SRK to announce the same.

In the promo, he says, "Else your ‘Tudum’ will be ‘budum.’ His girl gang also appear in the video.

Take a look:

The video was captioned, "Birthday Jawan ka hai par gift sab ke liye. We're good to go!

Jawan is now streaming in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, only on Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan   SRK 

