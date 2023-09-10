ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

'Jawan' Box Office Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore Globally

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan is unstoppable at the box office.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
'Jawan' Box Office Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore Globally
i
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan is unstoppable at the box office. Directed by Atlee and also starring Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi in key roles, the film released worldwide on 7 September.

As per early estimates, Jawan has crossed Rs 350 crores at the global box office.

Also Read

With 'Jawan', Shah Rukh Khan Continues To Champion Strong, Unforgettable Women

With 'Jawan', Shah Rukh Khan Continues To Champion Strong, Unforgettable Women
ADVERTISEMENT

On Day One, Jawan earned Rs 74.50 crore in all languages across India. The film went on to witness the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema by raking in Rs 129.06 crore at the box office. Day 3 early estimates suggest that Jawan earned Rs 74.50 crore and witnessed an overall occupancy of 62.85% in the Hindi belt. 

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Deepika Padukone   Shah Rukh Khan   Atlee 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×