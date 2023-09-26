Jawan Box Office Collection Day 19: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Crosses Rs 1000 Cr

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has been scripting history at the box office with its record-breaking collection. The Atlee directorial has collected over ₹ 566.08 crore at the domestic office on day 19 and has now crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark globally.
Red Chillies took to their social media to announce the news, they stated that film has crossed Rs 1004.92 crore globally at the box office. The wrote, "History in the maKING ft. Jawan! Have you watched it yet? Go book your tickets now! Watch Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” read the caption."
Take a look:
Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and stars SRK in a double role. In addition to the lead actors, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Riddhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani in pivotal roles.
Actors Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also make cameo appearances in the action entertainer.
