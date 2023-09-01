The advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan's most-anticipated film of the year, Jawan, has finally opened in India. The film, helmed by Atlee, also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.
According to reports, the film has opened in Mumbai and Delhi with ticket prices as high as Rs 2,400 and has already sold over 41 thousand tickets in just two hours.
On Friday, 1 September film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his inputs on the advance booking performance of Jawan.
He wrote, "Jawan advance bookings are on fire (fire emoji). Off to a splendid start after Jawan trailer. Sold 20.26K tickets in the last one hour from BookMyShow portal in India. Jawan is all set to become the 2nd ₹100 crore opener for Shah Rukh Khan after Pathaan. That will make him the first ever actor to achieve the feat in Bollywood history."
Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh also shared a post on X that stated, "Jawan advance booking status: Flying start at national chains! Note: Tickets sold for Thursday/ Day 1 at national chains… Update: Friday, 11.45 am. PVR + INOX: 32,750 and Cinepolis: 8,750. Total: 41,500 tickets sold."
The advance bookings for Jawan opened in India on Friday at 10:00 am, with a promo featuring SRK making the announcement.
In addition to the leads, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. Jawan will hit the big screens on 7 September in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
