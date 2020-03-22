COVID-19 :Vicky, Janhvi, Shraddha & Others Celebrate Heroes
As PM Modi asked countrymen to adhere to a nation-wide self imposed Janta Curfew as a step to fight the outbreak of the Coronavirus, Bollywood hopped on to spread the message. He also asked Indians to clap and hoot for those on the frontline of this battle against the deadly COVID-19, on 5PM. As thousands of Indians diligently cheered, Bollywood celebs like Janhvi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal joined in.
Janhvi Kapoor shared a heartfelt message with a video of her making noise with a pan, titled with “Apart but united always”
Vicky Kaushal also posted a video of himself clapping and cheering. “From us to all the real heroes- the medics, doctors, nurses, volunteers, police, the government and everyone who’s being responsible and staying back Home ensuring safety of themselves, their families and others... we are in it together- stronger and healthier! #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona” the post was captioned.
Shraddha Kapoor posted a video along with actor Shakti Kapoor of the two ringing small bells to contribute to the public cheer.
Actor Anupam Kher also joined in:
So did Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Bobby Deol.
Several other celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Mandira Bedi, Arjun Rampal, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut also joined in with similar posts.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
