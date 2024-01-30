ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'It'll Go On Floors Very Soon': Hrithik Roshan On 'War 2' With Jr NTR

Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2' will be the second installment of the YRF spy-universe drama.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, recently opened up about his much-anticipated film War 2, which also stars RRR actor Jr NTR.

Although the actor didn't give much insight about the film, he confirmed that it will go on floors "very soon."

Speaking about the film, Hrithik told Film Companion, "We are about to begin, we are almost there, yeah, goes on floors very very soon, bit too soon, I don't get a breather, there's enough that's filled me up and encouraged me, I've got enough of a pat on my back for fighter and it is something that I have a lot of gratitude for and I'm good to go man, good to go, let's go war, got the encouragement that I needed."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, War was the third installment in the YRF Spy Universe. The film featured Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around an Indian soldier assigned to eliminate his former mentor.

War 2 will be the second installment of the spy-drama.

3 months
12 months
12 months
