Angrezi Medium Likely to Be Affected by Theatre Shutdown in Delhi

Atul Mohan added that Baaghi 3 is a mass entertainer, so it has managed to rake in decent numbers at the box office. “Baaghi 3 has done well across the country, whereas the target audience for Angrezi Medium resides in metropolitan cities like Delhi and Mumbai. So, this coronavirus scare is definitely going to have an impact on the film.”

Atul also said that it is difficult to predict how much Angrezi Medium would make on the opening weekend. “Most probably the collections will be low.”

As for the release of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar being postponed, there’s no news as of now. The film is slated to release on 20 March.

Meanwhile Rohit Shetty and team issued a statement saying that the release of Sooryavanshi has been postponed. Taking to Twitter, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Because our safety always, always comes first. Stay safe and take care of yourself.”