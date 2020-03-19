New Coronavirus Clause Added Won’t Help Bollywood Insure Losses

Like many other businesses in the country and across the world, the entertainment industry in India has been hit hard because of the coronavirus outbreak. From theatres shutting down in several states and film releases getting postponed to the shooting of film, television and web series coming to a complete halt - the entertainment industry is in a crisis that it has never witnessed before.

The release date of big films like Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Kabir Khan’s 83 being postponed, does not mean just a change in dates for the film’s producers. It means dealing with losses, dealing with insurance companies and handling the logistics of the change.

While most of these big films are insured against the outbreak, it’s still not as simple as it sounds.