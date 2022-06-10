Hrithik & Saif Wrap Up 'Vikram Vedha' Shoot, Hrithik Shares Heartfelt Note

Hrithik took to Instagram to share the photos while captioning it with, “Beginning the journey of Vikram Vedha came with its own set of external challenges, with the pandemic and uncertainties...but looking back, it all contributed to our prep and performance.”

“For me, this journey has been as frightful and as delightful as a skydive. Using Vedha as an opportunity of letting go, align with what is, finding joy in being less than, and being wrong, has felt refreshingly new for me. It's been a journey of remoulding, rewiring and trusting. Time and my audience will tell if my instincts were in the right place or not,” he added.

He spoke about the vision that his directors brought to the fore, “But regardless of victory or failure, I am so so full of gratitude for the clarity and vision of my directors Gayatri and Pushkar. The passion they possess for the story and the sparkle in their eyes every day that we were on set, was a silent motivation for me to give it my best as Vedha.”

He also went on to speak about his co-stars, stating, “For me, becoming Vedha, good or bad, wouldn't have been possible without the powerful presence of Saif Ali Khan as Vikram, in addition to all my co-actors especially Rohit Saraf, Radhika Apte and Yogita Bihani who gave me an impetus as a performer.”

Concluding the note with, “As we called it a wrap on set, my mind is flooded with all the happy memories, testing times, action, thrill and hardwork we all have put into Vikram Vedha. Doing a little excited-nervous dance in my head today…As we inch closer to our release date. Nuff said. See you at the cinema.”