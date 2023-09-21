'Satya' to 'Agneepath': How Ganesh Chaturthi Has Influenced Bollywood Films

One cannot talk about Indian cinema without acknowledging its profound connection with religion. From massy commercial entertainers like Adipurush and Brahmastra to satirical dramas like Oh My God! and PK, we have seen it everywhere. But it's not just religion that Indian cinema embraces; it's also our vibrant cultural festivities.

Over a five-decade period, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, or Ganesh Utsav, found centre stage in Hindi films owing to its growing popularity.

So let's take a look at how it has influenced the world of Hindi cinema over the years: