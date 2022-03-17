Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff Takes on Nawazuddin's Laila in Action-Packed Trailer

The trailer of Tiger Shroff-starrer Heropanti 2 dropped on Thursday, 17 March. The trailer is all about Shroff packing punches, performing stunts and flaunting his well-sculpted physique.

The video follows magician Laila (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), who derives great joy in killing people. As the cyber cell is hell-bent on nabbing the vicious killer, Babloo (Tiger) is tasked to find him. “Babloo dhundne se nahi, kismat se milta hain,” says Tiger as he enters the frame. Lots of chase sequences and action scenes follow. A romantic angle between Babloo and Tara Sutaria's Inaaya is also hinted.