ADVERTISEMENT

Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff Takes on Nawazuddin's Laila in Action-Packed Trailer

Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in stills from <em>Heropanti 2</em>.</p></div>
i

The trailer of Tiger Shroff-starrer Heropanti 2 dropped on Thursday, 17 March. The trailer is all about Shroff packing punches, performing stunts and flaunting his well-sculpted physique.

The video follows magician Laila (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), who derives great joy in killing people. As the cyber cell is hell-bent on nabbing the vicious killer, Babloo (Tiger) is tasked to find him. “Babloo dhundne se nahi, kismat se milta hain,” says Tiger as he enters the frame. Lots of chase sequences and action scenes follow. A romantic angle between Babloo and Tara Sutaria's Inaaya is also hinted.

Also Read

Take a Look at Tiger Shroff's New Home

Take a Look at Tiger Shroff's New Home
ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 will release on 29 April.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×