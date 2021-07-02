Farhan Akhtar Speaks About the Tip Milkha Singh Gave Him

Farhan Akhtar is gearing up for his upcoming film Toofaan, a story about a boxer's rise and fall. The actor, who had previously featured in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a film based on late Milkha Singh, has once again taken up the challenge of undergoing a huge physical transformation for the role.

Speaking to the media, Farhan explains how Bhaag Milkha Bhaag helped him prepare better for Toofaan. He also shares the one tip that Milkha Singh gave him when he was training for Bhaag Milha Bhaag.

Farhan adds that the training for Toofaan was way harder because he had to learn the ABCD of boxing as he was unfamiliar with the sport.

Toofaan is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on 16 July.