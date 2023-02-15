Here's How Aditya Chopra Convinced Shah Rukh Khan To Become the Lead in DDLJ

However, according to the series, Shah Rukh was initially reluctant to become the quintessential romantic hero, considering he had his eyes set on becoming an action hero instead. But Aditya managed to steer him away from his initial dream and made him into the ‘King of Romance.’

Shah Rukh candidly spoke about how he became the lead for DDLJ, “When we talked, we only talked about action films…that there will be blood coming out and fighting and everything. And they (Aditya Chopra and his then assistant, Karan Johar) narrated this really sweet, namby-pamby film to me, about this guy who doesn’t even run away with the girl!”

Shah Rukh also went on to add: