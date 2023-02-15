Here's How Aditya Chopra Convinced Shah Rukh Khan To Become the Lead in DDLJ
Shah Rukh Khan recalled that he always wanted to be an action hero.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The new Netflix documentary series The Romantics highlights the history of Bollywood through Yash Chopra's cinema. His son, Aditya Chopra also became a formative part of the history that the series talks about. His romantic drama film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a hallmark of Indian cinema. Lead by a stellar star cast, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, it continues to have a loyal fanbase.
However, according to the series, Shah Rukh was initially reluctant to become the quintessential romantic hero, considering he had his eyes set on becoming an action hero instead. But Aditya managed to steer him away from his initial dream and made him into the ‘King of Romance.’
Shah Rukh candidly spoke about how he became the lead for DDLJ, “When we talked, we only talked about action films…that there will be blood coming out and fighting and everything. And they (Aditya Chopra and his then assistant, Karan Johar) narrated this really sweet, namby-pamby film to me, about this guy who doesn’t even run away with the girl!”
Shah Rukh also went on to add:
“Adi used to tell me, ‘Your eyes have something that cannot be just wasted on action’.”Shah Rukh Khan, Actor
During one of the episodes of the series, Aditya also recalled that he was on the sets of Trimurti when an old woman came up to Shah Rukh and praised his work but was dissatisfied with the fact that he always died in his films or would keep fighting in them.
Fifteen minutes later, SRK and Aditya talked and Aditya recalled telling him, “I’m feeling you are hesitant and you are not being able to say no to me.”
He added, “I would just advise you that don’t shut your doors on ever doing a love story because in this country a superstar will only be that person who will be every mother’s son, every sister’s brother, every college girl’s fantasy.” This stuck with Shah Rukh and he recalls that the next time they met each other, Shah Rukh said yes to the film.
DDLJ is one of the most popular films of Shah Rukh Khan’s career.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood
Topics: Shah Rukh Khan Aditya Chopra The Romantics
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.