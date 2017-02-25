Birthday Jukebox: Danny Denzongpa Could Shake a Leg in Style Too

Danny Denzongpa is one of the most stylish baddies to have made their mark on Bollywood. The Sikkim-born star originally wanted to join the army till he changed his mind and joined the Film and Television Institute instead. He has acted in more than 190 films since and has been honoured with Padma Shree as well.

Famous for largely his action sequences, you would think the actor never did a song-and-dance routine in Bollywood. But guess what? He did feature in quite a few of them. As he turns a year older today, let’s walk the hatke road and watch Danny do the proverbial dancing around trees.