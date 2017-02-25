Birthday Jukebox: Danny Denzongpa Could Shake a Leg in Style Too
The guy who made the Bollywood baddie sexy turns a year younger today.
Danny Denzongpa is one of the most stylish baddies to have made their mark on Bollywood. The Sikkim-born star originally wanted to join the army till he changed his mind and joined the Film and Television Institute instead. He has acted in more than 190 films since and has been honoured with Padma Shree as well.
Famous for largely his action sequences, you would think the actor never did a song-and-dance routine in Bollywood. But guess what? He did feature in quite a few of them. As he turns a year older today, let’s walk the hatke road and watch Danny do the proverbial dancing around trees.
Haal Chaal Thik Thak, Mere Apne
Kaho Kahan Chalein, Bulandi
Sun Sun Kasam Se, Kaala Sona
Humse Tum Mile, Lahu Ke Do Rang
Abhi To Hum Hue Jawan, Bulandi
(This article is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on 25 February 2017. It is being republished to mark Danny Denzongpa’s birthday.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.