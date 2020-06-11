Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Starrer will be premiering soon on Netflix and the makers recently took to social media to announce the same. Now, Gunjan Saxena, the IAF pilot on whose life the film is based, shared the film’s teaser video and said that ‘old memories flashed in front of her as she watched the montage.’“Very rarely have old memories flashed in front of me in such a sweet manner as was experienced after watching my montage with voice over of @janhvikapoor. I guess it is the time for culmination of an enriching journey which started with @sharansharma three years back. And what a journey it has been with Sharan. I have always admired his honesty, sincerity and a sensitive compassion while portraying my life on big screen,” she wrote.“I sincerely hope everyone will enjoy the movie not because it is my story but more so because of the honest work of Sharan and his team”Gunjan Saxena, IAF PilotJanhvi Kapoor, shared Gunjan’s sweet note and wrote, “It’s an honour to know you let alone have the privilege to be able to understand your journey and share it with the world. Hope we make you proud Gunjan Mam.”Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film traces the journey of Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, the first woman combat pilot from the Indian Air Force to fly a chopper in a war. Gunjan was honoured by the Indian Government with the Shaurya Chakra for her valour. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.