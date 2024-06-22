YRF Shares Statement After Gujarat HC Lifts Stay On Junaid Khan's Film 'Maharaj'

Yash Raj Films released a statement expressing gratitude for the judiciary after the Gujarat High Court lifted the stay on the release of their latest film Maharaj.
The statement read, “We are grateful to the judiciary for allowing the release of Maharaj, a film that celebrates one of the most important social reformers of our country, Karsandas Mulji. Karsandas, a hero and a devout Vaishnav, stood for righteousness, protected women and safeguarded his community and faith.”
“Maharaj is a tribute to his indomitable fighting spirit and his courage to be on the right side of history. Yash Raj Films has a 50-year-old legacy of championing India, its stories, its people, culture & heritage. We have never produced a film that has tarnished the reputation of our country or our countrymen. Hope you watch Maharaj and join us in saluting Karsandas. Thank You,” the statement further read.
Maharaj marks Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s film debut and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari Wagh.
Earlier, the members of the Vaishnavite sect Pushtimarg had moved the Gujarat High Court to stay the film’s release alleging that the film contains “scandalous and defamatory language, which affects the Pustimargi sect as a whole”. They further alleged that the film’s release is “likely to incite feelings of hatred and violence against the sect”.
However, the court arrived as a prima facie conclusion that the film “is based on events that led to the filing of the (1862) libel case and is not targeted at hurting the sentiments of any community. The film has been certified by CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification), an expert body, after considering relevant guidelines”.
According to Bar & Bench, the Court further noted that the film is based on a book published in 2013 – ‘Maharaj’ by Saurabh Shah – but no disruptive incidents have been reported because of it so far.
Maharaj, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, is now streaming on Netflix.
