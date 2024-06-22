YRF Shares Statement After Gujarat HC Lifts Stay On Junaid Khan's Film 'Maharaj'

Yash Raj Films released a statement expressing gratitude for the judiciary after the Gujarat High Court lifted the stay on the release of their latest film Maharaj.

The statement read, “We are grateful to the judiciary for allowing the release of Maharaj, a film that celebrates one of the most important social reformers of our country, Karsandas Mulji. Karsandas, a hero and a devout Vaishnav, stood for righteousness, protected women and safeguarded his community and faith.”