'Guddi': How Hrishikesh Mukherjee Captured Celeb Culture and Fandom in the 1970s

Those who have grown up in the 90s and 2000s are well-acquainted with the genius of Hrishikesh Mukherjee, the great filmmaker whose middle-of-the-road films thrived on satellite TV once. Largely known and admired for his humane, slice-of-life narratives built around middle-class values, Mukherjee often built protagonists who occasionally break out of their conservatism, flaunting their flair for the ruse, and the irreverent. Golmaal, Chupke Chupke, Khoobsurat, and Kissi Se Na Kehna are some of his more popular works in this league. However, one cannot deny the madness of a situation where a middle-aged professor convinces a famous film star to be his accomplice in an off-screen charade, for the sake of reunion of two people the latter has no acquaintance with - which is the plot of Guddi in a nutshell.

Guddi, which also marked the stellar debut of the legendary actor Jaya Bachchan, is frankly a very scandalous conceit on paper - that of a 17-year-old school student pining for a much older man. Hrishikesh Mukherjee, collaborating on the screenplay with his loyal team-members Gulzar and DN Mukherjee, manages to keep the audience comfortable even around such a risky subject, never coming off as too radical or alienating.