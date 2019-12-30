Akshay-Kareena’s ‘Good Newwz’ Beats ‘Housefull 4’ Opening Weekend

Good Newwz had opened slightly lower than Akshay’s Diwali release Housefull 4, which had made around Rs 18.85 crore on the opening day, but Good Newwz saw huge growth on day two and day three, unlike Housefull 4. The Akshay-Kareena starrer is now en-route to becoming a hit.

Especially since, the budget of Good Newwz is much lower (Rs 60 crore approximately) than Housefull 4, which was made a cost of Rs 175 crore, the opening numbers look good.

On the opening day, the collections from states like Uttar Pradesh dipped due to the tension over CAA and NRC protests. The film is reportedly doing well in Delhi-NCR and East Punjab areas though.