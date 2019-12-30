Akshay-Kareena’s ‘Good Newwz’ Beats ‘Housefull 4’ Opening Weekend
Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani-starrer romantic comedy, Good Newwz, is off to a good start at the box office, scoring a big opening weekend. The film has earned approximately Rs 64.99 crore at the box-office on the opening weekend.
After making Rs 17.56 crore in net collections at the box-office on the first day, 27 December, the film saw a 30 percent jump on Saturday, earning Rs 21.78 crore on day two. On Sunday, the film’s collections jumped further, with the film earning Rs 26.65 crore.
Good Newwz had opened slightly lower than Akshay’s Diwali release Housefull 4, which had made around Rs 18.85 crore on the opening day, but Good Newwz saw huge growth on day two and day three, unlike Housefull 4. The Akshay-Kareena starrer is now en-route to becoming a hit.
Especially since, the budget of Good Newwz is much lower (Rs 60 crore approximately) than Housefull 4, which was made a cost of Rs 175 crore, the opening numbers look good.
On the opening day, the collections from states like Uttar Pradesh dipped due to the tension over CAA and NRC protests. The film is reportedly doing well in Delhi-NCR and East Punjab areas though.
Kareena and Kiara’s characters get inseminated with the wrong sperm and what follows is a journey through the nine months of pregnancy. The film is directed by Raj Mehta. This is his first Hindi film as a director. Previously, he has been an assistant director on Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kapoor and Sons.
Good Newwz has received decent reviews, and with Dabangg 3 slowing down at the box office, it looks like the Akshay-Kareena starrer has a good chance of cashing in.
