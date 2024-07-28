'Gladiator' Stunt Director Nick Powell Joins Janhvi Kapoor-Starrer 'Ulajh'

Revealing details about her action training in Uljah, Janhvi shared in a statement, “People often misunderstand the role of IFS officers, they think it’s similar to other positions where hard combat training is required. IFS officer training is more focused on diplomacy, maintaining international relations, and strategic thinking using words. Through Ulajh, I gained insight into the skill sets required to be an IFS officer. For my character Suhana in Ulajh, we kept this authenticity intact. While I didn't undergo combat training, Nick Powell ensured that the essential action training went more in the zone and authentic for an IFS.“

Speaking about Janhvi’s action scenes in the film, Nick Powell shared, “Janhvi is so feminine and making her do an action sequence and trying to make her look as someone who is punching people, hurting them, of course because she is afraid and does not intend to hurt them deliberately was difficult.”

Ulajh stars Janhvi as Suhana, a young IFS officer who gets embroiled in a treacherous personal conspiracy during her assignment at the London embassy. The film is written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chauhan. It will hit the big screens on 2 August.