Ulajh Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor Plays An IFS Officer Who Fights Charges of Nepotism

The makers of Ulajh starring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew, unveiled the trailer of their upcoming film on 16 July.

Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the political-thriller features Janhvi as Suhana, a young IFS officer who gets embroiled in a treacherous personal conspiracy during her assignment at the London embassy. The trailer gives us a glimpse of how Janhvi fights against traitors and the charges of nepotism. It also features Gulshan and Roshan's characters.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Janhvi captioned her post, "Everyone has a story. Every story has secrets. Every secret is a trap. Iss #Ulajh ko suljhana is not going to be easy."

