Gandhi Godse- Ek Yudh Trailer: Film Reimagines Mahatma Gandhi's Life

The description for the film stated, "Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh revolves around the fictional world where Mahatma Gandhi survives the attack and later meets Nathuram Godse in prison, the conversation leads to a fiery debate between them."

Netizens went on to react to the trailer of the film, writing, "Chinmay mandlekar as a godse Totally goosebumps." Other users used fire emojis to express their anticipation for the upcoming film.

Actor Chinmay Mandlekar plays the role of Godse while Deepak Antani essays the role of Gandhi. Th film also introduces Tanisha Santoshi. Moreover, the music for the film is composed by AR Rahman. And it is produced by Manila Santoshi.