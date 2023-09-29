ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
'Ganapath' Teaser: Tiger Shroff Is Back In Action-Packed Dystopian Thriller

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Hindi Female
The teaser of Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath was released on Friday, 29 September. The film gives us a peek into the dystopian world which is set in the future, 2070. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl.

In the teaser, the world centres around people living on the streets and are struggling against the people in power. Tiger is shown as the warrior hero who will fight against all evil peppered with a few dance numbers as well as some action moves.

The film is backed by Pooja Entertainment and Good Co. production. Ganapath stars Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead. Directed by Vikas Bahl and it is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Vikas Bahl.

Ganapath will release on Dussehra, 20 October.

Topics:  Tiger Shroff    Kriti Sanon 

