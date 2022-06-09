On Pride Month, Here Are 6 Bollywood Films That Got Queer Relationships Right

Both Sita and Radha’s characters are unhappy with their married lives. Radha, who is unable to conceive, is restricted to catering to the needs of her husband Ashok and performing all the household chores. Sita, on the other hand, has to live with the bitter reality of her husband having an extramarital affair. In order to fill the void of their desolate love lives, the two gradually form a bond with one another which turns out to be a means for them to experience the love that they were unable to receive from their husbands.

Without any bias or exaggeration, the film beautifully explores the intimacy between two women who are passionately in love with each other. The romantic drama not only aptly portrays queer love, but also sends across a strong message for women who are often treated as mere objects of procreation for men in the Indian society.