Filmfare Awards 2020: What’s Missing and Who’s Likely to Win

The Best Actor Award category is stacked with some good performances, including Ayushmann Khurrana in Bala, Hrithik Roshan in Super 30, Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh, Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy and Vicky Kaushal in Uri.

Even though Shahid’s was a great performance in Kabir Singh, the gender politics of the film, which has come in for a great amount of criticism, may work against him. Ranveer remains the top choice to win this one as the boy from Mumbai’s slums who went on to become a rap star. But we wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up sharing it with Ayushmann (Bala).

For the Best Actor Critics, Ayushmann seems to be the clear winner for Article 15.

Alia Bhatt is currently a clear favourite to win the Best Actress Award for her spunky act as Safeena in Gully Boy as her performance has come in for unanimous praise. We don’t see Filmfare go against the tide and give the trophy to other nominees with commendable performances - like Priyanka Chopra for her brilliant portrayal of a resilient mother to an ailing teenage girl in The Sky Is Pink or Rani Mukerji for her powerful act in Mardaani 2.

The Best Actress Critics though is a tough one to call with Bhumi Pednekar (Sonchiriya, and Saand Ki Aankh) and Taapsee Pannu (Saand Ki Aankh), among others. We may get a tie between Bhumi and Taapsee for their turn as 60-something shooters in Saand Ki Aankh.