Fighter Poster: Deepika Padukone Looks Fierce As Squadron Leader Minal Rathore

'Fighter' is all set to hit the silver screens on 25 January 2024.

The first look from Deepika Padukone's highly anticipated action drama film Fighter was released on 5 December. The Piku actor's first-look sees her in a close-up shot. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and is all set to hit the silver screens next year.

The actor captioned the post as "Squadron Leader Minal Rathore Call Sign: Minni Designation: Squadron Pilot Unit: Air Dragons." She looked fierce in her new look.

On Monday. Hrithik shared a poster of his first-look from the film as well. The actor was also seen in a close-up shot looking as dashing as ever.

The film stars Hrithik and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. It was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on 30 September 2022 but was delayed due to production delays owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film is all set to release on Republic Day on 25 January 2024.

