Fighter Poster: Deepika Padukone Looks Fierce As Squadron Leader Minal Rathore

The first look from Deepika Padukone's highly anticipated action drama film Fighter was released on 5 December. The Piku actor's first-look sees her in a close-up shot. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and is all set to hit the silver screens next year.
The actor captioned the post as "Squadron Leader Minal Rathore Call Sign: Minni Designation: Squadron Pilot Unit: Air Dragons." She looked fierce in her new look.
On Monday. Hrithik shared a poster of his first-look from the film as well. The actor was also seen in a close-up shot looking as dashing as ever.
The film stars Hrithik and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. It was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on 30 September 2022 but was delayed due to production delays owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The film is all set to release on Republic Day on 25 January 2024.
