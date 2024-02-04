ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fighter Box Office Day 10: Hrithik Roshan Film Picks Up Its Pace

Fighter's overseas performance exceeds its reception in India.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

On the 10th day of its release, Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, demonstrated a positive surge at the global box office. According to reports, the movie grossed ₹15.19 crore worldwide, marking an upward trend on Saturday. As it enters its second week, the film's performance overseas surpasses its reception in India.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

As per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film's worldwide gross now stands at ₹287.7 crore. The film's opening was a total of ₹34.04 crore at the international box office. It bounced back in the next few days as it grossed ₹64.57 crore on day 2, ₹56.19 crore on day 3 and ₹52.74 crore on day 4. However, Fighter saw a fall in its collection on the next day, day 5, when grossed only ₹16.33 crore.

Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. It hit theatres on 25 January.

Also Read

Fighter Shows Global Potential of Bollywood, and Limits of Popcorn Patriotism

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Deepika Padukone   Fighter 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×