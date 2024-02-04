Fighter Box Office Day 10: Hrithik Roshan Film Picks Up Its Pace

On the 10th day of its release, Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, demonstrated a positive surge at the global box office. According to reports, the movie grossed ₹15.19 crore worldwide, marking an upward trend on Saturday. As it enters its second week, the film's performance overseas surpasses its reception in India.
As per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film's worldwide gross now stands at ₹287.7 crore. The film's opening was a total of ₹34.04 crore at the international box office. It bounced back in the next few days as it grossed ₹64.57 crore on day 2, ₹56.19 crore on day 3 and ₹52.74 crore on day 4. However, Fighter saw a fall in its collection on the next day, day 5, when grossed only ₹16.33 crore.
Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. It hit theatres on 25 January.
